Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

AUTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 581 ($7.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 515.93 ($6.74).

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) stock opened at GBX 604 ($7.89) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.71, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 573 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 539.36. Auto Trader Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 308.60 ($4.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

