Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

AUTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 581 ($7.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 515.93 ($6.74).

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) stock opened at GBX 604 ($7.89) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.71, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 573 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 539.36. Auto Trader Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 308.60 ($4.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02).

About Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

