Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 581 ($7.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 515.93 ($6.74).

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 604 ($7.89) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.71, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 573 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 539.36. Auto Trader Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 308.60 ($4.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

