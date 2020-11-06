Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 581 ($7.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 515.93 ($6.74).

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 604 ($7.89) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.71, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 573 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 539.36. Auto Trader Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 308.60 ($4.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02).

Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO)

