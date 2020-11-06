Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Raymond James

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.63 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $164.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.39.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $3,579,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 859,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,531,080.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,431 shares of company stock worth $20,495,373. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

