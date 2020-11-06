Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) had its price target increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAXN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $108.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.27 and a beta of 0.53. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $73,350.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,905.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,344 shares of company stock worth $11,385,480 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

