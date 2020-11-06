Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Posts Earnings Results

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AX stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.75. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

