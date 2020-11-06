B. Riley Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $220.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Carvana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Carvana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.45.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $204.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.25. Carvana has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $242.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.91 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 900 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.49, for a total value of $190,341.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,173.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,400 shares of company stock worth $16,032,941. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 159.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,539 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,407,000 after buying an additional 1,412,588 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,485,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,616,000 after buying an additional 609,137 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,380,000 after acquiring an additional 396,644 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.