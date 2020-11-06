B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPLP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital Product Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital Product Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.88.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $7.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $137.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 19.44%. Research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 63,494 shares in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

