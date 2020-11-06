Baader Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) a €26.50 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.67 ($30.20).

EVK stock opened at €21.74 ($25.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €22.43 and a 200-day moving average of €23.10. Evonik Industries AG has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

