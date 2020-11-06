Baader Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €45.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.50 ($47.65).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €36.10 ($42.47) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.86. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

About Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

