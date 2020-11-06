Baader Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €45.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.50 ($47.65).

Get Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €36.10 ($42.47) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.86. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.