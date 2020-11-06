Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.0034 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.