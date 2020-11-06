Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

OZK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Bank OZK from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Bank OZK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank OZK from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.11.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 78.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

