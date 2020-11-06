Barclays Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €50.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.19 ($83.75).

Shares of FRA:BAYN opened at €43.80 ($51.52) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($145.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €47.44 and a 200 day moving average of €57.25.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

