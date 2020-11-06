Barclays Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) a €39.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.26 ($49.71).

Get Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €38.32 ($45.08) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion and a PE ratio of 25.56. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 52 week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 52 week high of €47.27 ($55.61). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.66.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.