Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASBFY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Associated British Foods from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Investec raised Associated British Foods to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded Associated British Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

