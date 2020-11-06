Barclays Reiterates “€2.90” Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOKIA. Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.86 ($4.54).

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

