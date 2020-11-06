Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on B. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens restated a sell rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.19.

NYSE B opened at $40.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $66,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

