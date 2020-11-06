BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €56.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BASF SE (BAS.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €56.69 ($66.69).

BAS opened at €50.54 ($59.46) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion and a PE ratio of -23.43. BASF SE has a 1-year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1-year high of €72.17 ($84.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €50.24.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

