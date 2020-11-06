BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.832 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

TSE:BCE opened at C$53.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of C$46.03 and a 52-week high of C$65.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 3.2999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank downgraded BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$62.50 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

