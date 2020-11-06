Berenberg Bank Lowers Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 1,975

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 1,975 ($25.80) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,633 ($21.34) to GBX 1,553 ($20.29) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,940 ($25.35) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($22.01) to GBX 1,675 ($21.88) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,767.88 ($23.10).

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,524.50 ($19.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,023 ($26.43). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,515.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,564.96. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18.

In related news, insider Virginia Bottomley bought 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,515 ($19.79) per share, with a total value of £3,908.70 ($5,106.74).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

