Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 19.63%.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.75. Berry Petroleum has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.

BRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.16.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

