Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Wedbush currently has a $130.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2023 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.09.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $123.06 on Monday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $7,337,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,261,835.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

