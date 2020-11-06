B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.17.

BGS opened at $28.20 on Monday. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 417,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

