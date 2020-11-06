BidaskClub Downgrades SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SEI Investments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of SEI Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of SEIC opened at $52.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,921,668.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 43.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 49.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

