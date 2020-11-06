BidaskClub Lowers Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CLAR. William Blair initiated coverage on Clarus in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised Clarus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. Clarus has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $507.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Clarus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $197,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,890.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Clarus by 225.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 169,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 117,450 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in Clarus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,138,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after buying an additional 83,115 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Clarus by 35.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 80,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the first quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the second quarter worth about $847,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

