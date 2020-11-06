BidaskClub Upgrades NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.59.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $144.38 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $145.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of -272.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

