BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $94.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Truist reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.94.

Shares of BIGC opened at $85.10 on Friday. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.46.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $9,069,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $2,665,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $1,888,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $816,000.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

