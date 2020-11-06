Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $319.39.

BIIB opened at $328.90 on Monday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $243.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Biogen by 108.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 566,347 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Biogen by 413.3% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 423,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,199,000 after purchasing an additional 340,674 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 49.0% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,539,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 30,336.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 210,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,659,000 after purchasing an additional 209,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Biogen by 148.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 326,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,461,000 after purchasing an additional 195,146 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

