BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns Outperform Rating from SVB Leerink

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $113.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $72.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $97.82. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.71, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.69.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The business had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott acquired 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 909,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,232,000 after acquiring an additional 98,374 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.