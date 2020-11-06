bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.64) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($13.24) EPS.

BLUE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.33.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $48.83 on Monday. bluebird bio has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $99.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.27.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.73) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,205 shares of company stock worth $67,695 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,018 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,431,000 after purchasing an additional 591,303 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,732,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 691.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 271,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 449,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 270,718 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

