BMO Capital Markets Cuts Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target to $11.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TEVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $34,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $432,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 310.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

