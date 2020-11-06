BMO Capital Markets Increases C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $87.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.25.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.33. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,218.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 93,671 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 93.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,009,000 after purchasing an additional 509,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,201,000 after purchasing an additional 490,115 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 55.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

