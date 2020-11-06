BMO Capital Markets Lowers Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target to $2.12

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $2.35 to $2.12 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.43.

VNTR stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $201.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.79. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 9,195.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 44,047 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 238.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 195.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

