BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of BorgWarner from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.40.

NYSE BWA opened at $37.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.81. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $467,913.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 147.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 9.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,103,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,053,000 after acquiring an additional 681,906 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 62.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 33.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,127,000 after acquiring an additional 896,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 18.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,557,000 after acquiring an additional 242,954 shares during the last quarter.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

