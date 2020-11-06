Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGGSQ opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17. Briggs & Stratton has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Teske sold 298,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $71,559.84. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

