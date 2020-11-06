BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $984.29 million and a PE ratio of 145.00. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $30.15.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.18 million. On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

