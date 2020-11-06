BTIG Research Increases Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$50.00

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.11.

TSE:GOOS opened at C$43.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 36.77. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$18.27 and a 12 month high of C$56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.24.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

