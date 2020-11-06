Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $4.10 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $137.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

