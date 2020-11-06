Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) Plans $0.08 Annual Dividend

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

TSE:CCO opened at C$12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.99. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of C$7.69 and a 1-year high of C$16.71.

CCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

