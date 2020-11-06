Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Pioneer Municipal High (NYSE:MAV) to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pioneer Municipal High (NYSE:MAV) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Pioneer Municipal High to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

NYSE MAV opened at $11.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. Pioneer Municipal High has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 20.0% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High in the third quarter valued at $187,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

