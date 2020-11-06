Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$145.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$118.00 to C$145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTC.A. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$122.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$157.55 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$67.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$158.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$141.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$123.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

