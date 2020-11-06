Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ FY2020 earnings at ($6.69) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $11.60 on Monday. Aziyo Biologics has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, major shareholder Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 441,176 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

