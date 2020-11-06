Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8,940.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,606,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.66.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

