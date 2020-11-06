Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capri from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Capri has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Capri stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. Capri has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.87.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,713,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 1,488.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,103 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 911,240 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capri by 1,176.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 735,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,025,000 after acquiring an additional 599,157 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

