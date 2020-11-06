Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

