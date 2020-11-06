Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) PT Lowered to $84.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $102.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Cboe Global Markets to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

NYSE CBOE opened at $83.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $72.01 and a twelve month high of $127.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

