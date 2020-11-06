Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Century Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

CNBKA stock opened at $72.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $404.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.00. Century Bancorp has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $93.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.62 per share, for a total transaction of $43,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 833,537 shares in the company, valued at $60,531,456.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.11 per share, for a total transaction of $207,638.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 839,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,357,367.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,100 shares of company stock worth $1,241,859 over the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 48.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 75.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 47.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

