Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Lifted to “Buy” at Colliers Securities

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) was upgraded by research analysts at Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 69.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 72.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

