Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,971 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,968 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

CSCO stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

