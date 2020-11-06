Clean Harbors Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,438% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $65.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $779.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $1,251,619.88. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $2,013,271.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,042 shares in the company, valued at $214,414,591.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,979 shares of company stock worth $5,056,017. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1,742.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 175,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

