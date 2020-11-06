Clean Harbors Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,438% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.
Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $65.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $779.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1,742.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 175,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
