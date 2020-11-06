Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $65.00 at Oppenheimer

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.81.

NYSE:NET opened at $58.00 on Monday. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -89.23 and a beta of -0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 92,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $3,445,052.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,880.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $372,476.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,495.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,635,430 shares of company stock worth $107,039,694. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

